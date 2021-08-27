News from the Ice Giant Planets

Next Tuesday, August 31 at 7 p.m. on Zoom, Dr. Heidi B. Hammel will bring you up to date on Uranus and Neptune, discussing her results from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Keck 10-m telescope, and many other observatories. Dr. Hammel will also review the plans for ice giant system exploration with NASA’s newest telescope — the James Webb Space Telescope — and describe plans for future missions to these distant worlds.



Sponsored and hosted by Monroeville PA Public Library.



For more details and the Zoom link, click here: https://tockify.com/aervp/detail/168/1630450800000



Heidi’s biography for YA readers, http://www.fredbortz.com/HammelBio